Family urging drivers to slow down around farm equipment

(WAOW) -- The next time you're cruising down country roads, one area family wants you to "Start Seeing Farmers."

In 2019, the Wawrzyniec family lost their brother Craig after he was hit by a truck while driving a tractor down a county road.

"He got hit in the rear of the tractor, and he died. The impact killed him," said Keith Wawrzyniec, Craig's brother.

Now over a year later, the family says the same issue of reckless driving is happening along their road.

Family friend, Carrie Bernitt, said enough is enough.

"Highway C is a death trap, is what I like to call it, because as farmers, we're travelling up and down the road all summer," she said. "People just need to calm down, relax, sit back and enjoy the view, so that we can get home to our families soon."

According to state law, it is illegal to pass farm equipment in a no-pass zone.

The family has put up signs down the street to remind people to keep an eye out for slow moving farm equipment.

They say while a little bit of patience may add a few extra minutes to your commute, it can ensure others make it home safely.

"Just wait five minutes. You know, it could have been prevented, and we would have saved a life. So that's what we're trying to do," said Heather Wawrzyniec, Craig's sister-in-law.