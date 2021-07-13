DNR: declining grouse population due to degrading environment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Through an announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Monday, this is the third year in a row hunters won't be able to target sharp-tailed grouse in the state.

Though a DNR representative says small number of people look for the birds, they're passionate about them.

"I think that that small group of passionate people may be upset but they'll probably understand the reason why," Assistant Upland Wildlife Ecologist Alaina Gerrits said.

This is mostly due in part to a declining population.

"We counted 103 males and that is a decrease from 161 we'd seen in 2019," Gerrits said.

It's not because people have been hunting them. There hasn't been a full hunting season for these birds in a few years now.

"These are an area-sensitive species so they need basically a few thousand acres of open barrens or grassland and young forest habitat to survive," Gerrits said.

She adds there is less and less of land sharp-tailed grouse thrive in in Wisconsin.

These birds can mostly be found in the northwestern part of the state, near Douglas and Washburn counties.

While people cannot hunt them this year, the DNR says you can help preserve it by taking necessary steps.

"To maintain barrens habitat for sharp-tailed grouse you need to be really active in your management. It requires a lot of prescribed fire, a lot of timber harvest, and these are things that private landowners shy away from a little bit," Gerrits said.

The DNR has not confirmed whether they expect the population to recover in 2022, to the point where they can be hunted again.

"We just try to spread the word for good habitat work and conservation and things like that," Gerrits said.

More information on how to keep the species alive can be found at the Wisconsin Sharp-Tailed Grouse Society's website.