Cubans in Miami talk of boating to island to back protests

MIAMI (AP) — The United States Coast Guard in Miami is warning against efforts to cross the straits between Florida and Cuba in response to rare street protests on the island. A rear admiral’s warning Monday night came as groups of Cuban Americans said they planned to travel in boats filled with supplies to Cuba. South Florida has the country’s largest population of Cuban Americans. In Miami, Cuban social media personalities announced their effort to make the 10-hour boat ride to show support for Cubans protesting against higher prices and food shortages on the island. Some 30 years have passed since similar protests on the island.