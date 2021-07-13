Bipartisan infrastructure back on track; bigger plan on deck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is working swiftly to shore up a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal senators struck with President Joe Biden. The senators appear optimistic that they can move past the differences over how to pay for it. At the same time, momentum is growing for a much more robust Democratic proposal swelling beyond $3.5 trillion. Senators from both groups were huddling privately late Tuesday. Biden’s big infrastructure proposals are moving on parallel tracks in Congress. The president has proposed raising taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning more than $400,000 a year. Republicans reject that approach.