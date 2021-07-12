Workers conducting “Smoke Tests” on sewer systems

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you see smoke in your neighborhood in the next couple of weeks, don't worry.

Utility workers are conducting tests of the sewage system in certain areas around Wausau. City officials have identified two areas in town where sewer systems are a bit older and may need some maintenance.

They'll be pumping smoke through manholes. That smoke will then exit through any cracks on leaks, as well as the vent stacks of buildings.

This testing will also help them determine where storm water is entering the sewer system.

Notices should have been sent out to residents, but if you see smoke coming out of your home, officials say don't call 911.

"The crews should be fairly well set up. There should be signs on what they're doing, and it's very typical to see the smoke come out of the stacks on the house," Director of Public Works Eric Lindman said.

Crews will be working on the west side of town this week, then the east side of town next week.

If you have any concerns, you're asked to call public works.