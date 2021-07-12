US Highway 51 sees increase in excessive speeding

(WAOW) -- As summer heats up, so does traffic on the roadways.

However, officials say that some people are in such a hurry, they're putting themselves and others in danger.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said it's seeing an increase in drivers not just speeding, but exceeding posted speed limits by as much as 40 mph and sometimes more.

In just the past week, deputies said they pulled over and cited nine drivers going 90 mph, while one Merrill man topped 134 mph.

Law enforcement said they don't perform stops to punish people; instead, it's to keep people safe.

"Safety is our key," said Lt. Tim Fischer of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. "High speeds can cause greater damages, greater injuries, and potentially death."

He said that excessive speeding decreases reaction time and makes it harder to stop if you need to change lanes quickly or if an animal runs into the road.

Officials also warn that, if you're pulling a boat, trailer, or camper, the added weight and length make it harder to stop on time.

"We're doing whatever we can to get these speeds reduced, and let motorists know that it's dangerous." Fischer said, "We're doing everything that we can to slow traffic down in our county."

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, excessive speeding is among the most common causes of crashes in the state.

In 2020 alone, there were 15,924 speed-related crashes, which resulted in 192 deaths and 6,787 injuries.

Police aren't the only ones noticing high speeds.

Residents along the highway and other drivers also complain about speeding drivers.

"We do focus patrols on 51 quite frequently, which is how we're able to locate these drivers," Fischer said. "Often times we get citizen complaints calling 911 indicating high speed vehicles or reckless drivers. It's not an uncommon call for our dispatch center to receive."

Drivers said others speeding makes them anxious and causes them to be on even higher guard while driving.