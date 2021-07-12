Thousands attend inaugural Taste N Glow, will return next year

Marathon City (WAOW) -- More than 60,000 people reportedly attended the inaugural Taste N Glow Balloon Fest in Marathon City.

According to a Facebook post, the event will reutrn next year on July 8, 9 and 10. Organizers say they are grateful to the many sponsors, volunteers at the Trailmates Snowmobile Club for providing the location.

Wausau Events generally hosts Balloon and Rib Fest in Wausau that same weekend but cancelled it in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.