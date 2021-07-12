Nordstrom buys minority share in 4 UK fashion brands

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom says it’s acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos as the department store aims to reach out to younger customers. The brands _ Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT _ were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020. The financial terms weren’t disclosed. As part of the agreement, Asos will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands, but Nordstrom will now have the exclusive retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America including Canada and own a minority stake globally.