New solar facility looks to increase renewable energy in Portage County

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- Despite delays due to COVID, Northwind Solar isn't slowing down.

On Monday afternoon they opened their new facility, showing off not only the future of their business, but also the future of solar power in Portage County.

Northwind Solar is looking to bring more renewable energy to the area as recovery from the pandemic continues.

"This spring has been great, and this is really our first event, with the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum here, visiting and learning about our business and policy initiatives that would help us," said Josh Stolzenburg, CEO, Northwind Solar.

Local officials touring their facility on Monday, taking a look at what widespread solar power could look like in central Wisconsin and how it can help homeowners.

"We take a look at the advancement technology and the cost that have come down in the recent years that this could be a very viable option for a lot of homeowners and businesses and even some municipalities," said Sen. Patrick Testin, (R)-24th District.

Northwind Solar says the biggest thing to bring more solar to the area is for third parties to help homeowners if they make the switch to solar.

If that happens, Northwind says they could see a much wider use of solar at home.

Since first opening in 2007, over 600 projects have been completed.

Northwind Solar says they look to accomplish many more.