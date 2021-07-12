Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden speaks volumes when he whispers. And Biden’s whispers during recent public appearances are attracting attention. The White House and communications experts say it’s Biden’s way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point. Biden’s critics and some late-night TV comics say his whispers are “creepy” or “weird.” Experts say one reason Biden’s soft talk is getting notice is the contrast it draws with former President Donald Trump. Trump often spoke loudly and angrily. The White House defends Biden, saying conservatives who criticize the way he speaks do so because they don’t have a better agenda to offer voters.