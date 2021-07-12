Judge names special prosecutor for teen’s shooting by deputy

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A western Arkansas prosecutor has been chosen to decide whether to prosecute a central Arkansas deputy for the fatal shooting of a teenager. A Lonoke County circuit court judge on Monday chose Jeff Phillips to handle the case of the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain by Sgt. Michael Davis, a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy. Both were white. Phillips is the prosecuting attorney for the 5th Judicial District of Arkansas, which comprises Franklin, Johnson and Pope counties. Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham had requested a special prosecutor. Davis has been fired for not activating his body camera before approaching Brittain.