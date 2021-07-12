Grief counselors in short supply with gun violence rising

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In Philadelphia, gun violence is prevalent and grief and trauma counselors are scarce. With more than 270 homicides during the first half of this year, the city has been outpacing the number of murders from 2020, when the homicide numbers were the highest in most than two decades. And the number of people injured in shootings, as well as by stray bullets, has exploded in the city over the past 18 months. But so has the demand for counseling, and nonprofit victim advocacy groups can’t keep up. It’s a trend happening nationwide. Experts say most mental health professionals are stretched to their limit.