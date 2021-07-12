Five year sentence for drunk driving death

MARATHON Co, Wis. (WAOW)--The Hatley man who killed his friend during a drunk driving crash last November will face five years behind bars.

Heith Gureski was sentenced Monday, facing five years in jail and another five of extended supervised release.

In May, Gureski pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle.

Other charges of First OWI and Operating while Intoxicated were dismissed.

Gureski will also by required to maintain absolute sobriety, and write a letter of apology to the victim's mother.

In November of 2020, Gureski and a friend, later identified as Bryce Giles, were driving down County Road J in Weston when their vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled.

Giles was pronounced dead at the scene, while Gureski had minor injuries.