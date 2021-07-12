Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here’s why.

4:47 pm National news from the Associated Press

Texas Democrats are fleeing to Washington to try to kill a Republican bill making it harder to vote in the Lone Star State. They’re using a rarely-deployed tactic of a minority party trying to block legislation by depriving its rivals of quorum. They used this same tactic in late May, walking off the floor for a couple of hours to kill a similar voting bill before a midnight deadline. But to kill this bill, Democrats will have to be gone far longer. History shows that’s tough to pull off.

Associated Press

