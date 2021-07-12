Elon Musk, on witness stand, defends SolarCity acquisition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims Musk was to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and failed to produce the profits he had promised. In a sometimes testy exchange with a plaintiffs’ attorney, Musk denied any conflict of interest, saying he had nothing to gain from the all-stock acquisition because he owned shares of both companies. “Some of your questions,” he told the opposing attorney” are really tricky and deceptive.”