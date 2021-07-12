Skip to Content

Elon Musk, on witness stand, defends SolarCity acquisition

New
10:19 am National news from the Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims Musk was to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and failed to produce the profits he had promised. In a sometimes testy exchange with a plaintiffs’ attorney, Musk denied any conflict of interest, saying he had nothing to gain from the all-stock acquisition because he owned shares of both companies. “Some of your questions,” he told the opposing attorney” are really tricky and deceptive.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content