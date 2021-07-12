Chandler Halderson held on new charges; may face first-degree intentional homicide accusation in father’s death

MADISON (WKOW) -- After positively identifying human remains found in rural Dane County as the missing Bart Halderson, Dane County authorities have now upgraded the potential charges his son may face in his death.

According to the Dane County Jail's online inmate roster, Chandler Halderson, 23, is now held on accusations of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, mutilating a corpse and providing false information in a kidnapping.

As of Monday evening, Halderson has not been officially charged in his father's death. He was booked into the Dane County Jail the evening of July 8, initially only charged with providing false information.

Bart Halderson's body was found in a rural property in the Town of Cottage Grove last Wednesday. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Monday his body was dismembered with evidence that he was shot and killed. His wife Krista is still missing, last seen July 1.