Alliant Energy adds solar farms across state

SARATOGA, Wis. (WAOW)-- Alliant Energy has begun construction on a solar project in the town of Saratoga.

The company is working on building a better environment as well as creating more jobs including ones for the project in Wood County.

The goal of the project is to transition to renewable energy by reducing carbon emissions and saving customers money.

"Our overall plan with adding solar and the replacement of the coal generation is saving customers. Our projections are a couple billion dollars over the life of these assets," says Ben Lipari, director of project development & customers solutions at Alliant Energy.

The project in Wood County is expected to be in service by the end of 2022, the other projects will be in Richland and Rock counties.