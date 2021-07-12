We are looking at a pleasant start to the week with a good deal of sunshine to start our Monday morning. Shower chances will be low through Tuesday before a major system approaches for Midweek.

Today: Mostly sunny start, turning mostly cloudy late. A 20% chance of light showers/sprinkle.

High: 81 Wind: Calm to ESE 5-8

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 61 Wind: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with another small chance afternoon scattered showers and t-storms.

High: 84 Wind: West 5-8

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and a few sprinkles possible.

Low: 64

We had a beautiful and busy weekend with plentiful sunshine to make for perfect weather for events all around the state. Today should continue on that note with mostly sunny skies to start. Highs will once again be in the low 80s to upper 70s and expect a gradual increase in clouds for the afternoon. There is a small chance of a light shower or sprinkle must more likely than not, no precipitation will materialize in the area. Tonight will be tranquil as well with partly cloudy skies and most winds will become calm. The overnight low however will reside on the higher side around 61 degrees.

Tuesday looks to be another decent day with partly cloudy skies the entirety of the day. A wave of storms will approach the NW but recent forecast models show rainfall activity dissipating before making it into the area. There still remains a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon but most areas will likely be spared of precipitation for one more day before a major system approaches Wednesday evening. Tuesday will once again be warm with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and unfortunately, turn humid with dew points climbing into the 60s.

Wednesday will start pleasant with sunny skies and just a few clouds in the morning. While most of the day will be dry, we are tracking a strong system of heavy showers and thunderstorms projected to arrive Wednesday night. Right now there is around a 70% chance of this scenario playing out according to recent model forecasts. Showers and storms will likely start in the early evening of Wednesday and continue overnight into Friday morning, leaving the area by midday. Current precipitation projections estimate 1-2+ inches of total accumulating rainfall. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has not outlined a significant severe weather threat but we are expecting one to be issued.

After the blast of wet weather midweek, we should be looking forward to a beautiful and bright weekend with Saturday and Sunday forecast to sit in the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 12-July 2021

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Evening thunderstorms produced severe weather over the Dakotas, including baseball size hail at Aberdeen, SD, and softball size hail near Fullerton, ND. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in Arkansas and northeastern Texas, with 6.59 inches reported at Mesquite, TX, in just an hour and fifteen minutes. Garland, TX, reported water up to the tops of cars following a torrential downpour. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)