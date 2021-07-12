3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home. The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was shot in Heber City on Friday night. She died at a hospital. The child’s name was not released. Deputies say 34-year-old Christopher O’Connell was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges. Two other men were also arrested for alleged crimes not directly related to the girl’s death. It was not immediately known if the three suspects had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.