South Africa ramps up vaccine drive, too late for this surge

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New infections in South Africa have risen to record levels in recent days. It’s part of a rapid rise across the continent. And experts say the surge here hasn’t yet peaked. South Africa has reimposed several restrictions to fight the new wave. They include shutting restaurants and bars and limiting alcohol sales. Its vaccination drive is also finding its feet after several stumbles. But experts say it’s too late to reduce the deadly impact of the current spike. South Africa is instead rushing to vaccinate enough of its 60 million people to blunt the impact of the next inevitable surge.