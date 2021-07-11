Haitian arrested as alleged tie to assassination masterminds

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s police chief says officers have arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

Police chief Léon Charles identifies the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him.

He also gave no information on the purported masterminds.

Charles said Sunday that officers found several items at the man’s house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

It was not immediately clear if the man had an attorney.