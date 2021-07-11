Netanyahu vacates prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu and his family have vacated the Israeli prime minister’s official residence, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office by the formation of a new government. A family spokesman confirmed Sunday that the Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight, in line with a deadline agreed upon last month with newly inaugurated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The residence had become synonymous with the Netanyahu-led government and the scandals associated with him and his family.