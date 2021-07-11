Skip to Content

Search in Florida collapse to take weeks; deaths reach 90

Updated
Last updated today at 10:16 pm
10:19 pm National news from the Associated PressTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10707C00-NTBDK (1)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida say they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed.

Among them are 71 bodies that have been positively identified, and their next of kin has been notified.

Some 31 people remain missing.

Crews continued to search the remaining pile of rubble, peeling layer after layer of debris in search of bodies.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content