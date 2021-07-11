Hodag Country Festival wraps up

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- After the Hodag Country Festival was absent in 2020 due to the pandemic, this past week full of music in Rhinelander was a welcome return.

"It's just so good to be out with people, and see people, and hug people that you haven't seen in a whole year," said Denise Adamus.

First-time Hodag festivalgoers enjoyed their experience.

"This is our first year coming. It's a perfect day for the festival," said Kaylee Strejc.

"So far it's cool, this is our first year here," said Tina Strejc.

For those who've been making the trip to Rhinelander for decades, it's an even better time.

"I've been coming since there was Boxcar Willie from back in the 1980s. And that's when we came in free!" said Trudy Houlihan.

The happiness of being at the festival was easy to see.

"It's my second year, so I was kinda mad that last year we didn't have it, but I get the whole thing," said Adamus, "It's just great to be around people and see the performers and everyone is so happy."

"It's just terrific after a year's absence, it's great to see everybody back here," said John Houlihan, "And everybody's having so much fun and everybody's just kind of cutting loose and having a great time

"It's great!" said Trudy.

"It's just so fun to be here, we've had a blast every time we've come, the performances have been awesome, great shows, and just to see everyone and have a good time," said Jim Barry, "We love it

The 44th Hodag Country Festival will be held July 7 - July 10 of 2022.