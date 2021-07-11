Former football player says KU ignored harassment complaints

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former University of Kansas football player says the university offered him more than $50,000 in benefits if he left the program and stayed quiet about harassment he experienced from four other players on the team. Caperton Humphrey told the Kansas City Star that he received little help from school officials after he reported the harassment. Humphrey, who played at Kansas in 2017 and 2018, said the feud he had with several teammates culminated in a confrontation between Humphrey and the other players in his apartment when the players threatened him and his family. Current university officials declined to comment and former coach Les Miles didn’t respond to questions about what happened.