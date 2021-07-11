Feds: Dark web operator sought to sell inside information

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking a fugitive who tried to create a marketplace in the dark spaces of the internet for those with an appetite for inside information on stocks. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss says Apostolos Trovias was also known as “The Bull” as he solicited and offered to sell inside information. Federal authorities unsealed a criminal indictment against him on Friday, charging him with securities fraud and money laundering. They say he’s sold inside information on stocks since December 2016. The 30-year-old man’s last known home was in Athens, Greece.