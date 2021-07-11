Candle causes home in Madison to catch fire, no one hurt

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison firefighters are issuing a warning about candle use after they discovered that "misuse" of a candle caused a home to go up in flames on the east side of the city Sunday morning.

A neighbor called 911 around 5 a.m. to report smoke coming from the home in the 600 block of North Street.

Firefighters were on scene by 5:15 a.m. and by that time, everyone in the home had gotten out safely.

After an investigation, investigators determined that misuse of a candle caused a nearby upholstered chair to ignite, and then nearby contents of the room also began to catch fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, people should not burn a candle on or near anything that can catch fire. This includes furniture, drapes, bedding, carpets, books, and paper.

People should also keep candles out of reach of children or pets.