Bucks beat Suns 120-100, bring series to 2-1

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Bucks finally tasted victory in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 after their win by 20 points Sunday night.

After allowing the Suns to score 236 points through the first two games of the series, the Bucks held Phoenix to under half that total in Game 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring and scored over 40 points for the second straight game, he finished with 41 points.

Giannis is the third player in NBA Finals history with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back Finals games.

The Bucks led by 15 points at the half, 60-45, and were up by 22 going into the fourth quarter.

Chris Paul led the Suns with 19 points.

Game 4 in Milwaukee is Wednesday with tip-off at 8 p.m.