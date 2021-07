MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The newest Milwaukee Brewer hails from Boston College.

The Brewers selected center fielder Sal Frelick with the 15th overall pick in the first round.

With the 15th selection of the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Brewers select OF Sal Frelick from Boston College. pic.twitter.com/nwSGztbgKD — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 12, 2021

Frelick was a third team All-American in the 2021 season and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award given to the top college baseball player in the country.

He finished the 2021 season with a .359 average, 6 homeruns, and 27 RBIs.