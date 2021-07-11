Bosnia commemorates 26th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia is marking the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the only episode of its 1992-95 fratricidal war that has been declared a genocide by international and national courts. The brutal execution of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks by Bosnian Serb troops is being commemorated by a series of events Sunday. There will also be a burial of the remains of 19 newly identified victims at a memorial cemetery at the entrance to the eastern town.