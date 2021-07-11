Another Early Indicator of Tornado Potential

I am not an expert on tornadoes. NOT even close. In my opinion, the advanced notice for severe weather provided by Stormtrack 9 is very good. Some info (new) came out from the tornado recap from the 6/20 EF-3 touchdown in Naperville, IL (Chicago suburb).

Severe thunderstorms can draw plumes of cirrus clouds into the stratosphere Above our atmosphere, the troposphere) , a sign that tornadoes, large hail, or damaging winds may be coming soon. After a group of tornadoes emerged from a squall line and one touched down in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, the effects on the ground were obvious. Thousands of toppled trees, injured 11 people, and cut electricity to tens of thousands. The tornado damaged at least 230 houses, including one that collapsed.

From a satellite perspective, the dynamics of the storm system were more subtle, but they offered at least one early clue that the squall line had a good chance of unloading destructive weather. The cloud temperature data provided by satellite, was collected about 45 minutes before the tornado touched down. Warmer air is red and cooler air is blue. Notice the plumes of warm air downwind of cold

Most thunderstorms can grow up to the tropopause, the boundary between the troposphere and stratosphere. When strong storms reach the tropopause, their tops flatten out. This mainly means another early for potential tornadic development

According to the National Weather Service, this isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get a tornado or other severe weather like we saw with the Naperville event, but of more than 400 of these events observed by either GOES-14 or GOES-16 (satellites) showed about three-quarters of the time these cirrus plumes appeared 10 minutes or more before the most severe weather hits.

This is information that you and I won’t have access to, but the agencies who are the primary source of alerting us ahead of time, will.