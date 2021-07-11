A Typical July Week of Weather

A nice early July weekend. 80s, a decent amount of sun. Not too humid.

Headlines: A pretty typical July week of weather. Seasonal highs. Rain chances here and there.

Futuretrack is showing partly cloudy skies today and tonight. A mix of sun and clouds Monday. The same Tuesday. Wednesday looks like a decent chance to get some rain.

Rain chances by percent are 20% Monday night and Tuesday PM. 50% on Wednesday and 30% chance on Thursday.

Rain track is showing lower amounts of rain this week (likely below normal).

Our temperature trend has us around average to a bit above this week. Rain will likely end up below average.

Partly cloudy tonight with light northeast winds and a low of 54.

Monday looks seasonal. Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon and a high of 78.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and a high near 82. We have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Partly sunny Wednesday and a high of 81. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers and a high of 79.

Friday, partly cloudy and a high of 81.

Mostly sunny Saturday and a high of 84

7/11/2021 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history.

1987 - Early morning thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Parkston, SD, and wind gusts to 87 mph at Buffalo, MN. Later in the day strong thunderstorm winds at Howard WI collapsed a circus tent injuring 44 persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)