Two Hodag festival acts delayed

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) – The 43rd Hodag Country Music Festival continued Saturday with a slight hiccup.

Country musician Pam Tillis was en route when her tour bus broke down.

Home Free, another country group performing at Hodag, picked up Pam Tillis and her band.

A local music store loaned out instruments to Pam Tillis so the band could perform.

Concert start times of the two acts were pushed back as a result.

Hodag organizers expect Pam Tillis to start around 4:00 pm and Home Free to start around 5:00 pm.