Taste N’ Glow continues into second day

MARATHON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday marked day two of the first "Taste N' Glow" balloon festival in Marathon.

There were shuttle buses on hand to bring people from Chalkfest in downtown Wausau out to the event.

Dozens of vendors were on hand to sell a variety of food and souvenirs.

Proceeds from some sales went towards causes like the Humane Society of Marathon County.

One person says seeing groups of people in one large area again is good for everyone.

"Yesterday was insane. It got really busy yesterday...everyone's having a great time. I mean, everyone [missed] the food and being out with the bands and the balloons, obviously, and everything else, it's a blast," Peter Greck said.

Saturday's festivities run until 11:00 p.m., including a laser show at 10:15. There will be another balloon flight starting at 6:30 Sunday morning.