Georgia pushes back on reevaluation of health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says it was surprised to hear federal officials were reevaluating its plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a recent letter that the move by the Biden administration suggests it wants to revisit the plan’s approval, which he said is not allowed. Under the state’s plan, Georgia residents would bypass healthcare.gov and shop for federally subsidized health insurance through private agents. The Biden administration last month raised concerns about how much the private sector would spend to get state residents to sign up.