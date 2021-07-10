Fenhaus finished second after dueling with Andretti

(WOAW) -- Slinger speedway hosted the camping world SRX race Thursday night and an area driver fought hard for a near win.

The iconic track hosted some of racing's biggest stars along with wausau native Luke Fenhuas.

The local kid starting out in the center would maintain the lead for the majority of the triple digit laps, but after a final lap caution Marco Andretti showed fenhaus how the big boys do it, slingshotting himself into first just before the finish; Fenhaus taking second.

Andretti's last victory came in an IndyCar race at Iowa in June of 2011.