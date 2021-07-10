Fair end to a busy weekend.

We had a beautiful start to the weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees and a great deal of sunshine. Sunday will be another nice day however will turn cloudy as we approach an active weather pattern into the workweek.

Tonight: Some clouds and quiet.

Low: 57 Wind: ENE 5-7

Sunday: Few clouds early then turning mostly cloudy in the by the late afternoon (esp. south). 40% chance of light rain showers south of Marathon County in the evening.

High: 80 Wind: ENE 6-12

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms likely.

High: 76

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid. A chance afternoon scattered showers and t-storms.

High: 81

Sunday will likely be quite a bit nicer if you live further north. For the most part, the day will start with sunshine but increasing cloud cover moving in from southern Wisconsin will slowly creep into the entirety of the state as we enter the afternoon hours. Much like our Saturday, it will be warm but not too bad with temperatures near 80 degrees. Additionally, you may notice a light breeze which will help to stay cool from the ENE around 6-12 miles an hour.

Alongside the cloud cover from the south, showers will be likely for the southern half of the area. As of now, shower chances do not extend any further than Marathon county, however, areas in Adams and Juneau counties could see up to a quarter-inch of rainfall in the later hours. Rain chances will continue as we move into the week and become more widespread.

Monday will be cloudy for the greater part of the day with temperatures in the mid-70s. The day does not seem to be overly rainy but there is about a 50% chance there will be a scattered rain shower move through the area bringing yet another quarter-inch of rain. While the dew point will be slowly rising on Monday, do not expect it to feel humid until Tuesday.

Tuesday will be nice for the majority of the day with partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon but for any major precipitation will likely fall on Wednesday. Unfortunately, with the increase of moisture, forecast models predict dew points to reside in the 60s for the entirety of the day.

The main weather concern for this week will fall on Wednesday. Recent forecasts show widespread heavy rain showers and strong storms across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. An inch of rain or more is projected across the entirety of the area with a chance for some developing storms to become severe. We will be monitoring the situation as the day becomes closer.

Fortunately, while there may be a residual rain chance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are looking very warm and sunny, with highs in the 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 10-June 2021

On June 10th in weather history:

1988 - Thunderstorms brought welcome rains to parts of the central U.S., but produced severe weather along the New England coast, in the Great Lakes Region, in North Carolina, and in the Southern Plateau Region. Strong thunderstorm winds gusting to 80 mph at Bullfrog, UT, sank three boats on Lake Powell. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)