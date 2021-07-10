Chalkfest makes in-person return to downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- From the chalk kits, to the brushes, to the pop culture references, Chalkfest is back, in person this year.

"It feels really good to be back out on the 400 Block. We had fun doing it in our driveway last year, but nothing beats the atmosphere out here," Tom Lambrecht of Wausau said.

"It's just great that everybody's back and enjoying the 400 Block again," Chalkfest committee member Ryan Kellenberger said.

In the Lambrecht family, Chalkfest is a yearly tradition.

"I look forward to it every year. It's probably my favorite weekend of the year and it means a lot to me to do it with my dad and my brother," Ella Lambrecht said.

"It's fun to look at the pictures from every year and see how the kids have grown and they help out more and more every year and pretty soon I'll be passing the torch and just supervising," Tom said.

Close to 500 artists are expected to help fill in nearly 400 squares.

The Lambrechts have won awards in this competition before, with many others vying for supremacy, from the amateurs to the seasoned veterans.

"Everyone seems really excited to get back to it, being on the 400 Block and seeing people that they're usually used to seeing every summer," Kellenberger said.

Despite a separate attraction from years prior, Balloon and Rib Fest, moving just west of town and under a new name, Kellenberger says the community and the weather have responded well.

"We couldn't have asked for a better weekend with the weather, sometimes we get 90s and it gets to be a lot, but it's perfect," he said.

Kellenberger recommends people come out Sunday to see the completed creations of all the artists.