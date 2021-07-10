AP Week in Pictures: Global

JULY 3 – 9, 2021

From an annual yoga meeting in a Mexican desert, to suspects in the assassination of the Haitian president, to a child mourning his father who died from COVID-19 in Manila, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com