Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of a quarter of a mile

or less extended from Clintonville in northeast Waupaca County

through much of central and western Shawano County from Shawano

to Tilleda to Bowler.

The dense fog should burn off by around 9 AM this morning.

Motorist in the impacted area, especially on Highway 29 should

slow down and use your low beam headlights if you encounter dense

fog.