Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 7:40AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Below normal snowfall this past winter, combined with drier than

normal conditions this spring into early this summer caused

conditions to deteriorate into the abnormally dry (D0) or moderate

drought (D1) conditions across much of central, north- central

and northeast Wisconsin.

Since June 15th, there have been several rounds of showers and

thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to the area. Here are some

of the highest rainfall totals:

Rainfall Rainfall

Location (Inches) Location (Inches)

————————————————————–

Waupaca – 6SW 9.85 Wausau – 2ENE 7.17

Wisc. Rapids COOP 9.09 Appleton 7.17

Waupaca 8.89 Kaukauna – 2SW 7.12

Rudolph – 2NNE 8.80 Wausau – ASOS 7.10

De Pere – 4SW 8.55 Wisc. Rapids – 5SE 7.09

Schofield – 3E 8.53 Appleton – 1N 7.06

Appleton 8.47 Wausau – WSAW TV 6.92

Stevens Point 8.46 Menasha – 5SE 6.89

New London 8.31 Pulaski 6.86

Wild Rose – 1E 8.03 Suamico – 4WNW 6.85

Almond – 5SE 8.01 Wrightstown 6.85

Oshkosh – 2W 7.87 Wisc. Rapids ASOS 6.75

Shiocton 7.80 Plover 6.70

Oconto – 4W 7.62 Oshkosh – 5N 6.60

Marshfield COOP 7.55 Oshkosh COOP 6.57

Vesper – 2SSE 7.50 Mosinee – 6S 6.45

Ogdensburg – 3E 7.30 GB Botanical Gardens 6.23

Omro – 2WSW 7.22 Merrill – 7W 6.20

Nekoosa – 4SSW 7.20 Green Bay NWS 6.00