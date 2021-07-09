Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 7:40AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 9 at 7:40AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Below normal snowfall this past winter, combined with drier than
normal conditions this spring into early this summer caused
conditions to deteriorate into the abnormally dry (D0) or moderate
drought (D1) conditions across much of central, north- central
and northeast Wisconsin.
Since June 15th, there have been several rounds of showers and
thunderstorms that brought heavy rain to the area. Here are some
of the highest rainfall totals:
Rainfall Rainfall
Location (Inches) Location (Inches)
————————————————————–
Waupaca – 6SW 9.85 Wausau – 2ENE 7.17
Wisc. Rapids COOP 9.09 Appleton 7.17
Waupaca 8.89 Kaukauna – 2SW 7.12
Rudolph – 2NNE 8.80 Wausau – ASOS 7.10
De Pere – 4SW 8.55 Wisc. Rapids – 5SE 7.09
Schofield – 3E 8.53 Appleton – 1N 7.06
Appleton 8.47 Wausau – WSAW TV 6.92
Stevens Point 8.46 Menasha – 5SE 6.89
New London 8.31 Pulaski 6.86
Wild Rose – 1E 8.03 Suamico – 4WNW 6.85
Almond – 5SE 8.01 Wrightstown 6.85
Oshkosh – 2W 7.87 Wisc. Rapids ASOS 6.75
Shiocton 7.80 Plover 6.70
Oconto – 4W 7.62 Oshkosh – 5N 6.60
Marshfield COOP 7.55 Oshkosh COOP 6.57
Vesper – 2SSE 7.50 Mosinee – 6S 6.45
Ogdensburg – 3E 7.30 GB Botanical Gardens 6.23
Omro – 2WSW 7.22 Merrill – 7W 6.20
Nekoosa – 4SSW 7.20 Green Bay NWS 6.00