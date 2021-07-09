Roaming exotic cat caught, but owner won’t get it back

ATLANTA (AP) — An exotic cat that was roaming parts of Atlanta has been captured, but the owner is being forced to give up her pet because it’s illegal to keep such cats as pets in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the serval would be taken to a wildlife sanctuary. Authorities had been searching for the feline since June 30, when it entered a house and jumped on a woman’s bed while she was sleeping. Owner Anna Fyfe says she moved to Georgia from South Carolina, where it’s legal to keep a serval as a pet. Servals are native to Africa. Fyfe says she wants to bring it back to South Carolina with her.