Piano duet plays the hits to help area children’s theater

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Some musicians came to our area to help raise money in a creative way.

Springville Sports Grill in Plover put on an event called "Dueling Pianos" featuring the group "N.E.W. Piano Guys."

They played songs through a variety of genres, from country to classic rock.

The piano players came in from Green Bay and proceeds and donations went towards the Playhouse Theater Group.

"We weren't sure if we had a good attendance but we're in a position where we really truly need some help so just having such a wonderful turnout and having such a supportive community is such a blessing, " event organizer Tori Schultz said.

The piano players took audience requests throughout the event; tickets had been on sale for more than a month.