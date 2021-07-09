Northwoods homicide suspect still on the run

Rhinelander (WAOW) -- Authorities are continuing to search for Christopher Anderson.

They say he murdered Hannah Miller June 30.

Anderson has distinct tattoos on his hands and his chest.

One person has been arrested in connection to Miller's death. Authorities say Seth Wakefield helped plot the murder. He is behind bars.

The two cars authorities were originally searching for were found in St. Paul Minnesota.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on where Anderson may be to reach out.