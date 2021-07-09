Hotel, tourism industry receiving boost through area’s events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- "It's going to be so nice to be back after this year, it's been a rough year, last year for everyone, we know that," Wausau Chalkfest founder Mort McBain said.

In light of things like Chalkfest and sidewalk sales starting up this weekend, along with everything else Wausau has going on in the summer months, some in the hotel industry have started to see an increase in reservations.

"We are very very proud to be able to house the guests that are coming here," Jefferson Street Inn general manager Carla R. Baker said.

Another Jefferson Street Inn representative says being so close to the action makes for a better overall experience, a feeling that's been lost over the last year-plus.

"Any event that happens downtown we want to be part of and be known with so when you have Chalkfest or you have the music on the Square or any event such as that we are knee deep in it. We want everybody to know that we're here, we're here for Wausau and for the people," Jefferson Street Inn sales and marketing director Christopher Stamm says.

Not only that, business has been booming lately.

"When you look at our weekends we're sold out so we're doing OK," Baker said.

Coupled with weekend traffic, the hotel is also hosting two wedding receptions between Friday and Saturday.

As for everything going on downtown, though some plans have changed, the show goes on.

"This weekend is a little different than usual. We've got a balloon rally out of town a little ways, Chalkfest is still downtown and there are shuttle buses going between so you can still get both events in," McBain said.

So have things returned to pre-pandemic heights?

"I think we're almost at the end of it. We're on the other side of a challenge," Baker said.

Another hotel in Wausau News 9 reached out to for comment says they are fully booked for the weekend as well.