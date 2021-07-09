Hashimoto: Tokyo Paralympics could still see some fans

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are holding out some hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans. Organizers earlier in the week banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases. A smattering of venues in outlying areas of Japan will allow some fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago as too risky. Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto says a decision on Paralympic fans will be made “as soon as possible” after the Olympics close on Aug. 8. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 and will involve 4,400 athletes. The Olympics involve 11,000.