Dry weather for most of the weekend

Delightful weather will continue for the next couple of days. Rain chances won't return until late in the weekend at the earliest. A warmer and possibly wetter trend will then develop for next week.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and a touch warmer

High: 77 Wind: Variable around 5

Tonight: Scattered clouds and comfortable.

Low: 56 Wind: Light East

Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice again.

High: 79 Wind: East 5-10

You could not ask for much better weather for a weekend in July. As of now, the precipitation chances are very low through Sunday afternoon. The humidity will also be on the low side and temperatures will be comfortable. What about the sky condition. It looks like more sun than clouds for today and tomorrow. On Sunday the clouds will likely increase a bit during the afternoon. High temps will reach the mid to upper 70s today and the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be fairly light through the weekend, turning to the east on Saturday and Sunday.

By late Sunday, a low pressure system moving through Iowa and Illinois might start drifting to the north. It could move far enough north to bring some showers or an isolated thunderstorm to our area toward evening. This same weak weather system will then linger around the Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday, bringing more clouds and a 30% chance of scattered showers or storms. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Monday and the low 80s on Tuesday.

Temps might reach the low to mid 80s with higher humidity on Wednesday ahead of a cold front coming in from the west. This front will produce a little higher chance of storms on Wednesday and then it should clear out of the area by Thursday leaving us with seasonal weather late next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 8th, Grass Pollen 0 (low)

Have an fine Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1860 - A hot blast of air in the middle of a sweltering summer pushed the mercury up to 115 degrees at Fort Scott and Lawrence, KS. (David Ludlum)