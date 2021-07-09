Comfortable weekend weather

Overall, the weather looks fairly pleasant the next several days around our area. It will be mild, and the winds won’t be strong. Much of the area should stay dry this weekend, but we can’t rule out a few light showers later Sunday afternoon or evening, mainly over the southern part of the News 9 area. So definitely plan to get out and enjoy all the fun activities in the area!

Friday night will have partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower 50s (with some 40s again across much of northern Wisconsin). Light southeast to east breezes are expected.

A mix of sun and clouds will cover the sky Saturday along with highs in the upper 70s to possibly near 80, just a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. The clouds may be thicker in the southern portion of the area. Winds should be from the southeast to east at 5 to 8 mph.

A large upper level low pressure system will push in from the south from Sunday through Tuesday. This will likely generate considerable cloudiness at times. In addition, a few waves of spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected. For Sunday at least, the brunt of the shower chances may remain over the southern part of our region and most of that chance is toward evening. Any showers that move in would be fairly light, maybe a tenth inch or so at most. Lows on Sunday are expected in the mid 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

On Monday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to about 50%, and the rain totals could be over .25 inch in spots. Tuesday the showers look pretty spotty and lighter in nature. It will be more humid early next week. Highs may stay in the mid 70s Monday, but warm to near 80 on Tuesday.

Wednesday could be the warmest day next week with lows around 63 and highs near 83. There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as a cold front marches through. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any stronger storm potential there.

Right now, it looks mainly dry for next Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. Typical July temperatures will be had with highs in the low 80s and lows either side of 60 degrees.

Pollen Report from Friday morning: Grass low

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 9-July 2021

*On July 9th in weather history:

1882 - Ice formed on the streets of Cheyenne, WY, during a rare summer freeze. (David Ludlum)

1936 - The temperature hit an all-time record high of 106 degrees at the Central Park Observatory in New York City, a record which lasted until LaGuardia Airport hit 107 degrees on July 3rd in 1966. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in Michigan. A tornado near Munising, MI, destroyed part of a commercial dog kennel, and one of the missing dogs was later found unharmed in a tree top half a mile away. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)