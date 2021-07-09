Classic cars make their way to Iola for popular car show

IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Time to start your engines.

The Iola Car Show is back and the people behind all these cool rides say they’ve never seen a bigger crowd.

"The people appreciate what they see i mean just like when I see somebody's else car. You can appreciate the work they've put into it and the things that were done to get to that point where the car is at," said Roy Bohm.

Those at the car show also say there's a story behind every car.

For Pete Suski, it's a '73 Pontiac Amands Grand Am.

He made it his in 1975, through a family estate.

"Bucket seats, shifter on the floor, are you kidding me?! You guys ride normally Cadillac's and Buick's and stuff so it was really a neat car and i had my mind made up at that time that someday I'm going to own that car and we did," Suski said.

Years of maintenance have gone into these classics, and car owners say the hard work pays off when they see younger kids look at their cars.

"I mean what are these kids going to be wanting to do when they get older, are they going to want to stick with the old cars and be something of that era? Hopefully they will and carry the era on," said Dave Pagel.

A list of the events for Saturday's events can be found on the car show's website.