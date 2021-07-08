Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of nearly 140 mph on Interstate 90. The La Crosse Tribune reports that 36-year-old Amy Torres of Fargo, North Dakota, was charged Wednesday with attempting to elude an officer, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, a town of Campbell police officer was running radar checks on Interstate 90 and clocked Torres traveling west at 119 mph in a 70 mph zone. She reached a speed of 137 mph as she fled from the officer. The chase ended when she ran out of gas on a bridge over the Mississippi River linking Wisconsin and Minnesota.